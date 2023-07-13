Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a healthy plant based recipe. Godsell discusses the benefits of her lentil bean pancakes and walks us through how to make them.
Full GAPS Fermented Lentil Pancakes with Wilted Spinach:
Pancake Recipe Inspired By Becky Plotner:
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ C Red Lentils 2 C + ½ C Purified Water
- 1 T Cumin Seed 2 Tsp Ground Turmeric
- 1 Tsp Himalayan Salt Plus More To Season 3 Cloves Peeled Garlic
- Coconut Oil Or Ghee 1 Tsp Kefir Starter
DIRECTIONS:
- Stir Lentils In 2 C Water With 1 Tsp Kefir Starter In Stainless Steel Or Glass Bowl. Cover And Let Ferment 24-72 Hours Depending On Temperature In Your Kitchen.
- When Bubbles Form On Top Of Lentils, They Are Ready To Be Drained And Cooked.
- Drain Lentils And Place In Food Processor With Cumin Seeds, Turmeric, Salt And Garlic.
- Begin To Puree The Lentils And Then Slowly Add ¼ C Water To Make A Paste, Scaping Sides Often. You Want A Thick Paste, Not A Thin One So Add Water As Needed.
- Heat Pancake Griddle Or Fry Pan Over Medium Heat. When Warm To Hovering Hand, Add Generous Amount Of Fat And Drop Tablespoonfuls Of Batter Onto Pan.
- Cook Halfway Through And Turn Over. When Both Sides Are Golden, They Are Ready To Eat.
- I Like To Eat With Salt And Wilted Greens.
Wilted Spinach:
INGREDIENTS:
- 7oz Bag Baby Spinach 3 Cloves Garlic
- 1 Tsp Coconut Oil 1 T Anchovy Paste (Optional)
- 1 Tsp Himalayan Salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Mince Garlic On Top Of Salt.
- Preheat Large Sauté Pan Over Medium Heat. When Warm To Hovering Hand Add Oil And Spinach.
- OPTIONAL STEP – ADD GARLIC AND ANCHOVY PASTE. SAUTE AND STIR UNTIL BUTTERY FRAGRANCE RISES. ADD SPINACH AND FOLLOW STEP 5.
- Stir And Add Garlic In Middle Of Spinach.
- The Spinach Will Wilt Quickly So Continue To Stir Until All Of Spinach Is Exposed To Heat (It Will Begin To Completely Wilt).
- Remove From Heat, Stir One More Time And Serve.