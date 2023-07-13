Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a healthy plant based recipe. Godsell discusses the benefits of her lentil bean pancakes and walks us through how to make them.

Full GAPS Fermented Lentil Pancakes with Wilted Spinach:

Pancake Recipe Inspired By Becky Plotner:

INGREDIENTS:

  • ½ C Red Lentils 2 C + ½ C Purified Water
  • 1 T Cumin Seed 2 Tsp Ground Turmeric
  • 1 Tsp Himalayan Salt Plus More To Season 3 Cloves Peeled Garlic
  • Coconut Oil Or Ghee 1 Tsp Kefir Starter

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Stir Lentils In 2 C Water With 1 Tsp Kefir Starter In Stainless Steel Or Glass Bowl. Cover And Let Ferment 24-72 Hours Depending On Temperature In Your Kitchen.
  2. When Bubbles Form On Top Of Lentils, They Are Ready To Be Drained And Cooked.
  3. Drain Lentils And Place In Food Processor With Cumin Seeds, Turmeric, Salt And Garlic.
  4. Begin To Puree The Lentils And Then Slowly Add ¼ C Water To Make A Paste, Scaping Sides Often. You Want A Thick Paste, Not A Thin One So Add Water As Needed.
  5. Heat Pancake Griddle Or Fry Pan Over Medium Heat. When Warm To Hovering Hand, Add Generous Amount Of Fat And Drop Tablespoonfuls Of Batter Onto Pan.
  6. Cook Halfway Through And Turn Over. When Both Sides Are Golden, They Are Ready To Eat.
  7. I Like To Eat With Salt And Wilted Greens.

Wilted Spinach:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 7oz Bag Baby Spinach 3 Cloves Garlic
  • 1 Tsp Coconut Oil 1 T Anchovy Paste (Optional)
  • 1 Tsp Himalayan Salt

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Mince Garlic On Top Of Salt.
  2. Preheat Large Sauté Pan Over Medium Heat. When Warm To Hovering Hand Add Oil And Spinach.
  3. OPTIONAL STEP – ADD GARLIC AND ANCHOVY PASTE. SAUTE AND STIR UNTIL BUTTERY FRAGRANCE RISES. ADD SPINACH AND FOLLOW STEP 5.
  4. Stir And Add Garlic In Middle Of Spinach.
  5. The Spinach Will Wilt Quickly So Continue To Stir Until All Of Spinach Is Exposed To Heat (It Will Begin To Completely Wilt).
  6. Remove From Heat, Stir One More Time And Serve.