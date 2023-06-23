Research suggests that children are less active during the summer months, and are spending much more time scrolling on social media, interacting with others online, and watching TV, instead of getting active outside. This can pose a problem for children’s mental health if there is a lack of balance, or if boundaries are not put in place.

Behavioral Scientist and the Author of “Seven Layers of Successful Relationships”, Dr. Gino Collura, joined Guest Host, Farron Hipp, on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to deep dive into what too much screen time and social media is doing to children’s brains and mental health.

Dr. Collura says, “COVID did a number on families and households when it comes to communication, when it comes to certain things on how it is that we occupy our children when we are busy.” He goes on to say, “Overall, there was about a 25% increase between the age of 5 to 11 and the amount of screen time they got during those years where it was very intense with COVID.”

Dr. Collura poses the question, “Coming out of [COVID] how do you break that cycle?”

TIPS TO ACHIEVE A HEALTHY BALANCE: