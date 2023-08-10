In this week’s “What the Health”, The Today Show’s Nutrition, Health, and Lifestyle Expert, Joy Bauer, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with three different nutrient-packed cereal bowl recipes.

Just Peachy Cereal Bowl:

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup whole grain oat cereal (like Cheerios)

⅓ of a peach, chopped

¼ cup raspberries

1 tablespoon melty almond butter, or nut butter of choice*

1 teaspoon hemp seeds, chia seeds or flaxseeds

¾ cup almond milk (or any other milk of choice)

* For perfectly pourable nut butter, simply place in a bowl and microwave for ~40 seconds.

PREPARATION:

Pour the cereal into a bowl, layer the fruit, drizzle the melty almond and sprinkle hemp seeds over the top. Pour on your milk and enjoy!

Taste of the Tropics Cereal Bowl:

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup mini shredded wheat

¼ cup chopped pineapple

¼ cup chopped mango

1 tablespoon cashew butter, or nut butter of choice*

1 tablespoon coconut flakes

¾ cup almond milk (or any milk of choice)

* For perfectly pourable nut butter, simply place in a bowl and microwave for ~40 seconds.

PREPARATION:

Pour the shredded wheat into a bowl and add the fruit. Finish it off by drizzling on the cashew butter and sprinkling the coconut flakes over the top. Pour on your milk of choice and enjoy!

PB & BRANana Cereal Bowl:

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup whole-grain cereal flakes

½ banana, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon melty peanut butter*

½ teaspoon honey or 1 teaspoon mini chocolate chips

¾ cup almond milk (or any other milk of choice)

* For perfectly pourable nut butter, simply place in a bowl and microwave for ~40 seconds.

PREPARATION:

Pour the cereal into a bowl, layer on chopped banana, and drizzle the melty peanut butter and honey (or mini chocolate chips) over the top. Pour on your milk and enjoy!