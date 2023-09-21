TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Today Show’s Nutrition, Health and Lifestyle Expert, Joy Bauer, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share two low-sugar chocolate treats.

Turtle Dates

INGREDIENTS:

5 pitted Medjool dates

2 Tablespoons peanut butter

30 pecan halves*

½ cup semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips

Coarse sea salt, optional for sprinkling on top

Crushed pecans, optional for sprinkling on top

*Leave 10 whole for the turtle heads. Break 20 of them in half lengthwise to create long, thin limbs. Each turtle will need a head and four limbs.

PREPARATION:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Split the pitted dates in half. Smash each half into a flattened disc using your fingers and place them on the lined baking sheet. Add a thin spread of nut butter over the top of each flattened date. Position one full pecan on each as the head, and 4 thin pecan pieces as the arms and legs. Press them into the nut butter to secure their position (the nut butter will act as glue to hold them in place).

Melt the chocolate chips in the microwave, stopping and stirring every 30 seconds to ensure the chocolate becomes velvety smooth without burning. Spoon the melty chocolate over the bodies of the turtles (you’ll use aabout a heaping teaspoon per turtle), being sure to coat the inside portion of the pecans so they’ll stay put. You will have some chocolate leftover. If you choose, you can sprinkle on some coarse salt and crushed pecans, and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to allow the chocolate to firm. Store in a sealed container in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Frozen Banana Snickers

INGREDIENTS:

1 medium banana, peeled and sliced into ¼-inch wheels (~15 pieces)

2 tablespoons peanut butter

¼ cup chocolate chips, melted

1 tablespoon peanuts, chopped

PREPARATION: