TAMPA (BLOOM) – Relationship Coach, Speaker, Author, and Podcast Co-Host Matthew P. Hoffman joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share way men can help women feel more secure in a relationship.

“When we talk about security in a relationship, we are referring to more than just physical safety. Feeling secure in a relationship goes much deeper and includes other elements as well.”, said Hoffman.

Hoffman went on to explain that financial and emotional security play a huge role in feeling secure in a relationship. He also explained everyday actions men can do to support the women in their lives.

“We’ve all heard the old adage ‘actions speak louder than words’, well men need to take actionable steps to show their spouse or partner that they care.”, said Hoffman.