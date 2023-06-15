More than 1,000 chemicals have been identified in the environment with potent endocrine-disrupting abilities.

These include pesticides, fungicides, industrial chemicals, plasticizers, metals, pharmaceutical agents, phytoestrogens, and more.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), any exogenous chemical that may affect the synthesis, transport, metabolism, and elimination of endogenous hormones can be defined as an endocrine disruptor.

Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, MSc Food Science, LAc. Professional Dr. Dawn Molina who is a primary care physician, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with how many endocrine disruptors enter the human body, and how they impact our health.

Dr. Molina shared the below information in connection wit her appearance on Bloom.

Approximately 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disease, up to 60 percent of those with thyroid disease are unaware of their condition, and 1 in 8 women will develop a thyroid disorder during her lifetime and often times the thyroid disorder could have been prevented.

What you can do:

-Ditch the non-stick cookware and switch to cast iron, enamel, and stainless steel.

-Filter drinking water properly.

-Buy organic foods free of pesticides and nitrates.

-Research the companies you buy from and understand their policies for sustainability and best practice.

