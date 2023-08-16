In our Wellness Wednesday segment presented by GuideWell Emergency Doctors, Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom visits GuideWell Emergency Doctors and talks with Board-Certified Emergency Medicine Physician Victoria Hammond, M.D. about the high quality emergency care they provide at one third the cost and half the wait time of the average ER visit.

GuideWell Emergency Doctors Open 7 days a week. Mon-Fri, 9am-7pm; Sat & Sun, 9am-4pm. Walk-ins welcome, or schedule an appointment.

Tampa Bay Locations

Hillsborough County

West Tampa

4748 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614

(813) 755-3068

University Area

2330 E. Fletcher Ave. Tampa, FL 33612

(813) 435-9238

North Tampa

16318 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Tampa, FL 33618

(813) 790-6398

Pinellas County

St. Petersburg

1425 4th St. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33704

(727) 999-5667

Largo

1603 Missouri Ave N. Largo, FL 33770

(727) 614-8299

Palm Harbor

2375 Curlew Rd. Dunedin, FL 34698

(727) 977-2229

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

Plus, Bloom has gone digital! Catch the “Bloom Health Club” streaming on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts.