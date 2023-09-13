TAMPA (BLOOM) – In our Wellness Wednesday segment presented by GuideWell Emergency Doctors Host Gayle Guyardo of the nationally syndicated health and wellness TV show Bloom talks with Board-Certified Emergency Medicine Physician Victoria Hammond, M.D. at GuideWell Emergency Doctors about their high quality emergency care available in the Tampa Bay area at one-third the cost and half the average wait time of the average ER visit.
Open 7 days a week.
Mon-Fri, 9am-7pm
Sat & Sun, 9am-4pm
Walk-ins & appointments welcome
Tampa Bay Locations
Hillsborough County
West Tampa
4748 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Tampa, FL 33614
(813) 755-3068
University Area
2330 E. Fletcher Ave. Tampa, FL 33612
(813) 435-9238
North Tampa
16318 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Tampa, FL 33618
(813) 790-6398
Pinellas County
St. Petersburg
1425 4th St. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 999-5667
Largo
1603 Missouri Ave N. Largo, FL 33770
(727) 614-8299
Palm Harbor
2375 Curlew Rd. Dunedin, FL 34698 (727) 977-2229