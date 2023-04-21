Dr. Dawn Ann Molina, DAOM, LAc. of Tampa Bay Holistic Wellness joined Gayle Guyardo with how knowing your body type can help you lose weight.

There are three main body types: ectomorph, mesomorph, and endomorph.

Each body type has different characteristics that affect weight loss.

Ectomorph: Ectomorphs are generally thin with long limbs, a narrow frame, and a fast metabolism. They often have trouble gaining weight and muscle mass. Ectomorphs may find it difficult to lose weight because their bodies tend to burn calories at a fast rate. However, with the right diet and exercise plan, ectomorphs can achieve their weight loss goals.

Mesomorph: Mesomorphs have a muscular and athletic build with broad shoulders and a narrow waist. They tend to have a faster metabolism than endomorphs but a slower metabolism than ectomorphs. Mesomorphs may find it easier to lose weight than ectomorphs, but they may also need to be careful not to lose muscle mass while losing weight.

Endomorph: Endomorphs have a rounder, softer body type with a slower metabolism. They tend to have trouble losing weight and may be more prone to gaining fat. Endomorphs may need to work harder to lose weight than ectomorphs and mesomorphs. A diet that is high in protein and low in carbohydrates may be helpful for endomorphs.

It’s important to note that body type is just one factor that can affect weight loss.

Other factors, such as age, gender, diet, exercise habits, and underlying health conditions, can also play a role in weight loss.

Healthcare professional warn, before starting any weight loss program, check with them first, to ensure that it is safe and effective for your individual needs.

