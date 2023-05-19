Weekend weigh-ins can be important for individuals who are trying to manage their weight or track their progress.

Stephanie Metzger the owner and instructor at The LAB Dance Project joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with the importance of weigh-ins.

Metzger pointed out that it’s important to note that the number on the scale is just one measure of overall health and progress.

Body composition, energy levels, and other non-scale victories should also be taken into account.

If weighing yourself causes stress or negatively impacts your well-being, it’s perfectly acceptable to find alternative ways to track your progress or consult a healthcare professional for guidance.

