The article “Unlocking Your Inner Confidence: The power of self-esteem“, has gotten a lot of clicks on BloomTampaBay.com.

Holistic Life Coach, Josh Valentin, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to continue the conversation, sharing ways we can improve our confidence and self-esteem, leading to a fulfilled, happy life.

4 keys to build confidence and self-esteem: