The article “Unlocking Your Inner Confidence: The power of self-esteem“, has gotten a lot of clicks on BloomTampaBay.com.
Holistic Life Coach, Josh Valentin, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to continue the conversation, sharing ways we can improve our confidence and self-esteem, leading to a fulfilled, happy life.
4 keys to build confidence and self-esteem:
- Knowledge – Valentin says, “The more confident you are on what it is that you are speaking about, for example, the more confident you are going to be.”
- Appearance – Valentin says, “When it comes to your overall appearance, it’s linked directly to dopamine… the more beautiful you look, maybe you did your hair or you’re wearing your favorite outfit, you’re naturally going to be a lot more confident…”
- Experience – Valentin says, “Experience is the application of the knowledge, and the more experienced you are in your respective field, the more confident you are always going to be.”
- Self-talk – Valentin says, “You never want to say something about yourself or your situation that you don’t want to be true. The more that you say these certain things, the more you reinforce it as so.”