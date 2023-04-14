You don’t need an expensive gym membership to get your body moving. The Happy Healthy Human Coach, Michele Cuffe, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with five low cost pieces of gym equipment you can get to build a home gym on a budget.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.