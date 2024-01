TAMPA (BLOOM) – Water Street Tampa Representative, Carly Ciccati, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about Water Street Tampa’s first ever Pirate Pup Parade.

The Pirate Pup Parade is happening this weekend, Sunday, January 14th from 11am to 2pm. Dog owners and dog-lovers are invited to Water Street Tampa to take part in all of the pet-friendly activities.