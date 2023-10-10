Brad Cooke, the Vice President of Development at Strategic Property, Tampa-based real estate development firm joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share the exciting news that Water Street Tampa achieved the WELL Community Certification at the Gold level, becoming the first neighborhood in North America.

Water Street Tampa was created to be a transformative new lifestyle destination in Downtown Tampa, and the WELL Community Certification makes it the first neighborhood in North America to receive the prestigious distinction.

Awarded by IWBI, the certification celebrates Water Street Tampa’s successful, strategic integration of design and policy decisions that promote health and well-being across all aspects of the neighborhood. Leading to this certification, Water Street Tampa was the first neighborhood in the world to pilot the WELL Community Standard in 2017.