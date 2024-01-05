TAMPA (BLOOM) – While uterine fibroids may be non-cancerous, their symptoms and side effects can be painful. A hysterectomy was a common treatment, however, the good news is treatment has evolved.

Dr. Gamal Wazni, Founder/CEO, United Fibroid & Vascular Centers along with patient Donna Davis join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about their treatment for fibroids – a non-invasive procedure offered at United Fibroid & Vascular Centers. Donna shares her story that she had been told by her OBGYN that hysterectomy was her only option. Donna suffered heavy bleeding, anemia and severe back pain. Donna is very happy with the results from her fibroid treatment procedure at United Fibroid & Vascular Centers.

