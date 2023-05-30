Moebius Syndrome is a rare neurological condition that affects the facial muscles, causing difficulty with facial expressions, eye movements, and speech.

It is a complex condition that can lead to social isolation, mental health issues, and challenges in communication and education.

USF student, Jessica Maher, and Bloom Tampa Bay’s digital reporter and producer Brody Wooddell joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about the condition and what’s being done to raise awareness.