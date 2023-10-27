TAMPA (BLOOM) – Ho, Ho, Holy moly, it’s that time of year again! You’re about to take on the most epic quest since Frodo set off to Mordor. That’s right, we’re talking about holiday shopping! Whether you’re buying for a persnickety planner or a wellness guru who does sun salutations before sunrise, we’ve got you covered. This is your one-stop-shop guide for finding gifts for every personality type. So, sit back, grab some cocoa, and let’s dive into the gift ideas.

The Organizer

Overview

Ah, the Organizer—the person in your life who loves spreadsheets more than your grandma loves knitting. Their idea of a wild Saturday night is color-coding their closet.

Top Gift Ideas

Personal Planner: Because nothing says “I love you” like helping someone plan their life down to the millisecond. High-end Label Maker: Let them label their spices, their pets, heck, even their label maker! R-Riviter Tote Bag: A place for everything and everything in its stylish, sustainable place. Also makes a great gift because they come with custom maps on the bag!

The Techie

Overview

Ah, the Techie, always speaking in a language made entirely of acronyms. USB, HDMI, WTF?

Top 3 Gift Ideas

Smart Home Devices: Now they can tell Alexa to tell Google to send a tweet. Ah, the future. Noise-Canceling Headphones: Perfect for tuning out the analog world. Woody’s Eyewear: Because even techies need to look cool while coding. These shades are very well made and super luxurious. They have options for his and hers. Kwikset Halo Touch: This isn’t your grandma’s lock and key. The Halo Touch fingerprint smart lock is the James Bond gadget of home security. Forget fumbling for keys or trying to remember complicated passwords. Your fingerprint is the only key you’ll need.

The Outdoor Enthusiast

Overview

This is the person whose spirit animal is probably a golden retriever mixed with a mountain goat.

Top Gift Ideas

Pufferhug Vest Scarf Hybrid: It’s a vest! It’s a scarf! It’s…actually, we don’t know, but it’s warm! Benchmade Pocket Knife: These knives are beautiful and very well made. Old Trapper Jerky: Beef jerky is the perfect gift idea for meat lovers. Lean cuts of real steak are smoked to perfection and packaged in the company’s signature transparent bags.

The Fashionista

Overview

The Fashionista. So stylish, even their PJs are designer.

Top Gift Ideas

Designer Scarf: It’s not just a scarf; it’s a statement piece. SECONDLEFT: Perfect for someone whose life is basically a photo shoot. Underwear Set from Woxer: Who says underwear can’t look good and feel good to wear?

The Gamer

Overview

For the person who thinks “camping” is waiting for opponents around a digital corner.

Top 3 Gift Ideas

Gaming Chair: For conquering virtual worlds with ergonomic support. High-Resolution Monitor: So they can see their enemies (and allies) in eye-popping detail. Bearbottom Clothing: Because comfort is key when you’re racking up those high scores. Fits in at home or out on a nice date.

The Bookworm

Overview

For the person who thinks a good book beats human interaction nine times out of ten.

Top Gift Ideas

New Gen Kindle: It’s like a library that fits in a purse. Bookshelf Speaker: So they can listen to audiobooks and pretend to read at the same time.

The Scent Enthusiast

Overview

This person can identify all the top notes in your perfume while blindfolded.

Top Gift Ideas

Keystone Inspired Candles: It’s like giving the gift of a forest retreat, but with less mosquitoes. Using only 100% recycled glass jars and labels, along with seeded paper toppers that can be planted in soil to grow wildflowers, you can feel good about this candle. Nose Best Candles: Because sometimes the scent says it all. Also the funny names are great.

The Soap & Lotion Connoisseur

Overview

They know the difference between a soap and a soap, if you catch my drift.

Top Gift Ideas

Soap set from Duke Cannon: These soaps are perfect for the man in your life, they smell great and clean great. Loumi Skincare: Like a facelift, but less pointy. These cruelty-free, vegan skincare formulas are packed with ethically-sourced ingredients from nature to nourish, repair, and illuminate your skin from within.

The Beach Lover

Overview

For the person who finds peace with the sea, sand, and a really good SPF.

Top 3 Gift Ideas

Swimsuit from Brooke’s Beach: Make waves with a swimsuit that’s as chic as it is functional. High-Quality Beach Towel: Because nobody likes a sandy bottom. Beach Umbrella: Portable shade, because you can’t rely on clouds.

The Comfort Seeker

Overview

Comfort is their middle name, and they probably wrote a five-star review about their latest pillow.

Top Gift Ideas

Leveret Clothing Matching Pajamas: For when you want to be cozy and coordinated with the whole family. Temo cooling sheets by SOME: Like sleeping on a cloud that also happens to be an air conditioner. Silk Pillowcase from Honeydew: A good night’s sleep has never been so glam. Also great for your hair. Twilla adjustable pillow: If you love comfort but just can’t seem to find a pillow for you get this, and make it how you like it!

There you have it, folks! Whether you’re shopping for a zen yogi or a sassy scent aficionado, this guide has got a gift for everyone on your list. Remember, it’s the thought that counts, but a good present doesn’t hurt either.

Hope you enjoyed this jolly journey through gift-giving! Let the shopping games begin! 🎄✨