Business Coach, Pamela Pacheco, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss different tools to help you disconnect from social media. She explains the importance of turning off notifications, checking your screen time, and establishing new habits.

Pacheco advises people to, “take the necessary time away because it’s going to contribute to your overall well-being mentally, spiritually, emotionally, financially and the list goes on.”

