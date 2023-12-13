TAMPA (BLOOM) – Audrey McGucking the founder of The McGuckin Group™ which is a Talent Design Consultancy firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how to find and execute your purpose in life to reach your highest potential.

Through a data driven approach called “The McGuckin Method” people learn to break down mental barriers that keeps them stuck in life and in their career path.

Catherine Sherman the Chief Operating Officer of Women On Their Way joined the conversation to share how “The McGuckin Method” helped her move forward in the right career path.