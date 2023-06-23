TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Researchers at USF Health are discovering links between the bacteria in our gut and a number of age-related conditions, including dementia.

Some of the microbes in our gut are beneficial but others can be harmful. Doctors say as people age, they can develop what’s commonly called “leaky gut,” where the barrier in the intestines becomes thin. This can allow harmful toxins to escape into the blood.

Researchers are finding that, over time, those toxins can have major impacts on vital organs, and contribute to heart issues, some cancers and cognitive issues.

“With the older age, we get the more leaky gut,” USF researcher Dr. Hariom Yadav said.

In conjunction with their research, USF doctors are developing a customized yogurt that can help restore a patient’s gut health. The yogurt is used to introduce the specific healthy microbes the patient’s system is lacking.

“We are designing this for the older population,” Yadav said. “We will also prepare them in different flavors too, so they can have their choice of the flavors.”

USF researchers are now also studying the link between our gut health and mental health. They believe it can also play a big role in depression and anxiety.