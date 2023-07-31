Shark week host and co-founder of Phantasticus Pictures, Forrest Galante, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, to discuss the likelihood of negative shark encounters and provide some tips for avoiding possible interactions. Galante also stresses how important it is that we conserve sharks and keep them safe.

“If sharks go away, you and I aren’t having this conversation. We go away,” said Galante to Guyardo.

