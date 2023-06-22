June is migraine and headache awareness month, and the good news is you don’t have to suffer. Craniocervical Specialist, Dr. Chris Slininger, joined Guest Host, Farron Hipp, on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to explain the difference between root causes and triggers of headaches.

Dr. Chris Slininger says, “A lot of times when people have headaches that are triggered by things like light and sound, we talk about those triggers as if they are the reason why you have the headache. A trigger is actually just something that initiates the symptom of a deeper and more significant underlying cause.”