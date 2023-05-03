Cookbook Author and Personal Chef Debra Murray joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with an amazing healthy lemonade recipe.

Healthy Lemonade Recipe:

3 lemons cut up and covered with a 1/3 cup of sugar, muddle well. In a saucepan add 21/2 cups boiling water on the stove and add 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/3 teaspoon cream of tartar. Pour over lemons. Strain and serve over ice and talk to healthy add-ins like Rosemary, or blueberries.

