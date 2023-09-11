TAMPA (BLOOM) – Aesthetic and Integrative Medicine Doctor from MyJourneyMD, Kristen B. Williams, MPH, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss the intersection of science, safety, and personalization in the wellness and beauty landscape.

Williams emphasizes the cautious approach they take, which they believe is necessary for weight loss medications, including the role they play in integrative wellness.

For more information, visit RevitalizeMyJourney.com.

To learn more about the Grand Opening of their Wesley Chapel location on September 13th, visit MyJourneyMD.com. From 5:30pm-7:30pm, they will have a raffle of services and products, one-time only lifetime deals on memberships and treatments.