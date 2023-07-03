Training to become a firefighter requires physical fitness, mental preparedness, and specific skills.

So there is no doubt training like a firefighter can help you reach your fitness goals.

Firefighters focus on cardiovascular endurance, turning to activities that improve heart and lung endurance, such as running, cycling, swimming, or HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workouts.

Firefighters also wear and carry a lot of equipment, so strength training is critical. Many focus on exercises that target the whole body, including weightlifting, bodyweight exercises, and functional movements like squats, push-ups, and deadlifts.

Flexibility and mobility are also key, which incorporates stretching exercises and yoga to improve flexibility and mobility, which are essential for maneuvering in tight spaces and preventing injuries.

Captain Andre Williams of Tampa Fire Rescue, and Anthony Ferrer a Firefighter with Tampa Fire Rescue, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with examples of getting in shape like a firefighter.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.





