TAMPA (BLOOM) – Registered and Longevity Dietitian, Gut Health Expert, and the Author of “Healthy Cooking for High Performers”, Ella Davar, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness, Bloom, to share the top six nutrition recommendations to improve metabolic health, including a tasty Italian veggie dip recipe.
Top 6 Nutrition Recommendations:
- Green leafy vegetables
- Antioxidants rich berries
- Probiotics
- Omega 3
- Spices and herbs
- Hydration
Italian Veggie Dip With Anchovies:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 bunch of parsley
- 1/2 can of anchovies
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1 tsp of capers
- 2 Tbsp of olive oil
- 2 Tbsp of apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp of mustard
- 1/2 tsp of salt
- Add pepper to taste
- Optional: turmeric and pumpkin seeds
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor
- Blend until smooth
- Serve with gluten-free crackers and vegetables