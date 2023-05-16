Psychotherapist, Dr. Gina Midyett, LMHC, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with tips to keep the spark alive in your relationship.

Dr. Midyett shared these tips with Bloom viewers:



1. Maintain Open Communication: Communication is the cornerstone of any healthy relationship. It’s vital to talk about feelings, concerns, aspirations, and even the mundane aspects of daily life. The spark often fades when partners start assuming or misinterpreting each other’s feelings or actions. Regularly check in with each other to ensure you both are on the same page and feel understood and valued.



2. Prioritize Quality Time Together: With the hectic pace of modern life, it’s easy to take each other for granted and forget to spend quality time together. This could mean having a date night once a week, cooking together, watching a movie, or just sitting down to have a cup of coffee in the morning. These shared experiences can reignite the spark and create lasting memories.



3. Keep the Element of Surprise: Predictability can often lead to boredom in a relationship. It’s essential to keep the element of surprise alive. This doesn’t mean you have to plan grand gestures or expensive gifts. Small things like leaving a sweet note, planning a surprise date, or even changing up your routine can bring excitement and anticipation back into the relationship.



4.Invest in Personal Growth and Interests: While spending time together is important, nurturing personal growth and interests is equally vital. When individuals grow, the relationship often grows with them. Learning new skills, pursuing hobbies, or even working on personal fitness can give a new topic to talk about, and sharing these experiences can bring partners closer together.



5. Maintaining Physical Intimacy: Talk about the role of physical intimacy in keeping the spark alive. This doesn’t only refer to sexual activities but also includes small acts of physical affection like holding hands, hugging, or a simple peck on the cheek. These actions can help increase feelings of intimacy and affection between partners.



