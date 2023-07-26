Believe it or not, there is such a thing as getting too much sleep. Medical experts say it can have negative effects on your health and well-being.

Getting too much sleep is known as “hypersomnia” or “long sleep duration.” Experts say the recommended amount of sleep varies depending on age, but in general, most adults need between 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night.

Behavioral Scientist, Dr. Gino Collura, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share why sleeping more than what your body needs could impact your mental health, or a be sign of something more serious going on with your overall health.