In WTH – What the Health? each week, Joy Bauer, MS, RD, CDN, who is not only the Today Show’s Nutrition Health and Lifestyle Expert, but New York Times bestselling author, provides smart health tips, nutrition advice and recipes to help you live your life in full bloom.

This week Joy joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the global syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom with two amazing recipes to add to your backyard grilling recipes.

INGREDIENTS:

• 4 to 5 ears fresh grilled corn, cut off the cob (~2 cups kernels)*

• 2 Roma tomatoes, chopped (or 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered)

• 2 jalapeños, sliced (remove seeds if you don’t like heat)

• ½ to 1 cup red onion, diced

• 2 to 3 tablespoons lime juice

• ¼ to ½ teaspoon kosher salt

• ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

• ¼ cup minced fresh cilantro, optional

• ½ teaspoon cumin, optional

• ¼ teaspoon smokey paprika, optional

*You can also use 12 ounces frozen corn, thawed and patted dry

PREPARATION:

Add all ingredients to a large bowl and mix. Taste and add more lime juice, herbs, salt, pepper, and other preferred seasonings.

This will keep in the fridge for about 4 days, but is best enjoyed fresh. You can also freeze for future meals.

Pickle de Gallo

INGREDIENTS:

• 5 spears of kosher-style dill pickles, diced (about 1 cup)

• ½ to 1 cup red bell pepper, diced

• 2 to 4 Tablespoons red onion, diced

• 1 minced medium to large jalapeno, seeds removed if you dislike heat

• ¼ teaspoon garlic powder (or 1 to 2 cloves, minced)

• 2 Tablespoons minced fresh dill or cilantro

• 1 teaspoon lime juice

• 1 teaspoon pickle brine

PREPARATION:

Mix everything together, except the brine. Then add pickle brine, 1 tsp at a time, until you reach the desired tanginess. Stash in fridge to chill for at least 30 minutes before serving.

