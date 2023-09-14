TAMPA (BLOOM) – In WTH – What the Health? each week, Joy Bauer, MS, RD, CDN, who is not only the Today Show’s Nutrition Health and Lifestyle Expert, but also New York Times bestselling author, provides smart health tips, nutrition advice and recipes to help you live your life in full bloom.

This week Joy joins Gayle Guyardo the guest host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom to talk about the Rosh Hashanah holiday and share some wonderful and declicious recipes.

Joy shares her recipes for Apple Nachos with Hot Honey and Pomegranate Seeds and Sheet Pan Chicken and Brussels.