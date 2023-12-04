TAMPA (BLOOM) – With the holidays season of celebrating with friends and family you may find yourself overindulging. The Happy Healthy Human Coach Michele Cuffe joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to offer some great tips to stay healthy through the holidays. Michele’s tips include:

Make sure you are taking supplements. Alcohol – drink a glass of water between each glass of alcohol. Mental Health – keep you mental health at the forefront. A daily walk, exercise can help. Along time – Make time for yourself.