With grocery costs skyrocketing, Personal Chef, Caterer, and Cookbook Author Debra Murray joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with tips to save money on the grocery budget.

“Know your prices for the items your family enjoys, some grocery stores offer BOGO, so it can be a good time to stock up but make sure you’re not being overcharged. Sometimes grocery stores up the price of the item and it’s not a good deal after all.” said Chef Deb.

She went on to say, “If the prices are correct this is the time to stock up. This is when I buy my favorite pasta sauces or canned tomatoes or mayonnaise. But I have seen stores offer these items and they are double charging for them.”

Chef Deb also recommends getting on the “Meatless Meals” bandwagon. “This is a great way to save money and help the planet with our carbon footprint.”, she said.

Chef Deb says it can be cost effective to try meal kits which is also a good way to prevent food waste because you’re only eating what is proportionally good for you.

Another pro tip from Chef Deb, don’t go inside the grocery store.

“I find ordering the items online for pickup and not going into the store there is no impulse buys and I have more time to think about the purchase.”, said Chef Deb.

Chef Deb also shared this delicious cost cutting recipe:

Cauliflower Baked Ziti

Serves 6

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound ground turkey or ground beef

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 28 ounce can diced tomatoes

1 28 ounce can crushed tomatoes

2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 bay leaf

1 ½ pounds shredded mozzarella, divided

2 cups whole milk ricotta

½ cup parmesan cheese

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Steam the cauliflower for 5 minutes, do not overcook.

In a stockpot add the oil to the pan over medium heat and heat for 2 minutes.

Add the onion and cook for 3 minutes stirring occasionally.

Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes being careful not to brown.

Add the ground meat and break it up with the spoon to make into a crumble while cooking.

Season the ground meat with the salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder.

Once the meat is cooked through, add the tomatoes.

Bring the mixture to a simmer, stir in the Italian seasoning and bay leaf.

Let sauce simmer for at least 10 minutes, taste for additional salt or pepper.

Set aside one cup of mozzarella for the top of the casserole.

In a large bowl, combine the mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and eggs.

Stir in the cauliflower to the cheese mixture.

Spray a lasagna pan or large casserole with nonstick spray.

Ladle sauce into the bottom of the casserole to cover.

Top with half of the cauliflower mixture.

Ladle half the remaining sauce over the cauliflower.

Sprinkle the remaining cauliflower on top of the sauce.

Finish by pouring remaining sauce over the top and sprinkle with the one cup of reserved mozzarella.

Place casserole onto a baking sheet and place in the oven on the center rack and bake for 25 minutes till brown and bubbly.

Once the casserole has set for 10 minutes, if there is any light color liquid pour it off. Cauliflower tends to give off water as it is cooking. You don’t want to water down the flavors by leaving it in the baking dish.

