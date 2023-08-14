Digital Content Creator, Allison Jacobs, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to teach Guyardo a popular dance.

Jacobs grew up dancing but, as we all know, life happens. During COVID, she rediscovered her love for dancing when she decided to hop on TikTok, and once she gave it a shot, the rest was history. She’s now racking up millions of view promoting body positivity and showing off her impressive dance skills.

Jacobs gets Guyardo out of her comfort zone by teaching her a dance trending on social media.