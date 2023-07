Lisa Hutto the co-facilitator of local THYCA Support Group, and Bonnie Wise a Hillsborough County Administrator who is a thyroid cancer patient joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about why THYCA was created to support thyroid cancer survivors and patients in Tampa Bay.

Hutto and Wise also shared why the support group released the “Low-Iodine Cookbook”.