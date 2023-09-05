TAMPA (BLOOM) – Adventurer and the Author of “Outbreak in the Woods: Thru-Hiking During a World-Wide Pandemic”, Ryan Beck, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about his adventure across the western wilderness, his 486 mile hike through the Colorado Trail during the pandemic. Beck is very passionate about bringing awareness to Parkinson’s Disease and motivating and inspiring others to keep moving. His “grandfather was diagnosed with Parkinson’s when [he] was really young”, says Beck, “so it’s a community [he’s] really felt attached too.”