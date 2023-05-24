Howard Berman, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Coya Therapeutics joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss the exciting breakthrough medical news with the strides being made to treat Alzheimers and Parkinson’s Disease through bio tech company Coya Therapeutics. Coya’s mission is focused on the advancement of innovative therapeutic approaches to address the significant unmet medical needs of patients with serious neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. For more information about Coya, please visit www.coyatherapeutics.com.

