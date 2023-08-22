Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a sizzling meal that can be made in 15 minutes. Dinner doesn’t always have to look pretty and keeping things simple saves time and energy.
Bacon Cabbage Skillet (with optional add: sausage):
Ingredients:
- 1/2 head of green cabbage, shredded or 2 packets of shredded cabbage
- 18 ounces of bacon, finely chopped
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 2 TBS veggie stock, low sodium
- 2 TBS freshed chopped parsley
- 4 cloves, garlic
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- To make the fried cabbage and bacon skillet: Pan-fry the chopped bacon in a large skillet with 1/4 cup of water. No need to add oil or butter. The water will evaporate and ensures the bacon is cooked evenly. Cook bacon until crispy and the water has completely evaporated. Remove bacon from the skillet with a slotted spoon. You can discard some of the rendered bacon fat from the skillet if there is too much.
- In the same skillet, add onion and cook in the bacon fat until fragrant and translucent, about 3 minutes.
- Add the shredded cabbage to the onion and cook for about 4-5 minutes, stirring from time to time.
- Once the cabbage is softened and caramelizes on the edges, add chopped parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper. Cook for about 3 minutes more. Veggies must be well-browned and softened.
- Add bacon and pour in the vegetable stock to deglaze, and cook for 2 minutes to reduce the sauce slightly. Scrape the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon to catch the delicious browned bits!
- Cook the cabbage and bacon for half a minute until fragrant. Season with more pepper to taste, sprinkle with parsley, and serve the Sauteed Bacon Cabbage Skillet immediately..
Details:
- Preparation time: 10 mins
- Cooking time: 20 mins
- Difficulty: Easy
- Servings: 8
Nutrition Facts (per serving):
- Calories: 291cal
- Protein: 10g
- Carbs: 7g
- Fat: 26g
- Additional: Want to increase the protein macros? Add in turkey sausage along with the bacon. Please note, that will change all macros.