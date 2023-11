TAMPA (BLOOM) – Keynote Speaker and the Author of her upcoming book, “The Highway to Health: Riding the Road to Better Boundaries,” Anastasia Turchetta, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with the ultimate girl boss self-marketing guide. Turchetta also shared more about her pivot out of the dental industry and how other women can change their career trajectories.