Tampa (BLOOM) – Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye that has gained a lot of attention in recent years. It has become a controversial topic in the world of nutrition, with some claiming that gluten is harmful to everyone while others argue that it is perfectly safe to consume. In this article, we will explore the truth about gluten and separate fact from fiction.

What is Gluten?

Before we dive into the debate, let’s first define what gluten is. Gluten is a protein that gives dough its elasticity and helps it rise. It is found in a variety of foods, including bread, pasta, pizza, and baked goods. Gluten is also found in many processed foods, such as soups, sauces, and dressings, as a thickener or filler.

Why is Gluten Problematic for Some People?

While gluten is safe for most people, some individuals may experience adverse reactions to it. The most well-known gluten-related disorder is celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder in which the body mistakenly attacks the small intestine when gluten is ingested. This can lead to inflammation and damage to the intestinal lining, causing malabsorption of nutrients and a host of digestive issues. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, it is estimated that 1 in 100 people worldwide have celiac disease.

Non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS) is another condition that can cause adverse reactions to gluten. Unlike celiac disease, NCGS does not involve an autoimmune response or damage to the small intestine. Instead, people with NCGS experience symptoms such as bloating, abdominal pain, and fatigue after consuming gluten-containing foods. The exact cause of NCGS is still unknown, but it is estimated to affect around 6% of the population.

Lastly, some people may have a wheat allergy, which is an immune system response to proteins found in wheat, including gluten. This can cause a range of symptoms, from mild hives and itching to severe anaphylaxis.

Fact or Fiction: Gluten is Harmful to Everyone

One of the most common misconceptions about gluten is that it is universally harmful to everyone. However, this is not true. While gluten can be problematic for those with celiac disease, NCGS, or wheat allergy, it is safe for most people to consume.

In fact, there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that gluten is harmful to people without gluten-related disorders. Gluten has been a part of the human diet for thousands of years, and it is not inherently toxic or harmful.

The Science behind Gluten-Related Disorders

The biological mechanisms behind gluten-related disorders are complex and not fully understood. In celiac disease, for example, the immune system attacks the small intestine when gluten is ingested. This leads to inflammation and damage to the intestinal lining, which can cause a range of symptoms, from digestive issues to nutrient deficiencies.

In NCGS, the exact cause of the adverse reactions to gluten is still unknown. However, studies have shown that it is not a placebo effect and that gluten does indeed cause symptoms in people with NCGS.

Debunking Gluten Myths

There are many myths surrounding gluten, and it is essential to separate fact from fiction. One of the most common myths is that a gluten-free diet is healthier. However, this is not necessarily true. Many gluten-free products are highly processed and contain high amounts of sugar, salt, and fat. Additionally, a gluten-free diet can be low in essential nutrients such as fiber, iron, and B vitamins.

Another common myth is that gluten causes autism. This claim has been thoroughly debunked by multiple studies, and there is no evidence to support it.

Should You Go Gluten-Free?

For people without gluten-related disorders, there is no need to go gluten-free. In fact, eliminating gluten from the diet can be challenging and may lead to a restricted and unbalanced diet. If you suspect that you may have a gluten-related disorder, it is important to speak to a healthcare provider before making any dietary changes. They can perform the necessary tests to diagnose or rule out celiac disease or wheat allergy and provide guidance on managing NCGS.

Gluten is not universally harmful, and it is safe for most people to consume. While gluten-related disorders such as celiac disease, NCGS, and wheat allergy are real conditions, they are relatively rare, and most people do not need to eliminate gluten from their diets. As with any dietary change, it is important to seek reliable information and consult with a healthcare provider before making any significant changes to your diet.