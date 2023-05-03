The 2nd annual Tampa Derby Day Party is happening this weekend, Saturday, May 6th at the TPepin’s Hospitality Center, benefiting the Tampa Alumni Guide Right Foundation and assisting in awarding scholarships and supporting youth activities.

The Chairman of the Tampa Derby Day Party, Darrell X. Johnson, and Co-Chairman, Henry Bell Jr., joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the huge event happening this weekend.

