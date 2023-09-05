The Tampa Bay Fashion Experience is where style meets substance and fashion meets philanthropy. It celebrates the beauty of the Tampa Bay area and the heart of philanthropy, believing the spirit of giving is always in style. The Tampa Bay Fashion Experience is a three-day event illuminating high-end fashion, which begins Tomorrow, September 6th.

The Founder and CEO of the Tampa Bay Fashion Experience, Taneka Bowles, the Host of the Tampa Bay Fashion Experience and morning Traffic anchor here at WFLA, Deanne King, and the Tampa Bay Manager for CAN Community Health, Preschard Williams, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the extravaganza happening this week, with an inside look at high-end fashion being featured at the event.

The Tampa Bay Fashion Experience Schedule: