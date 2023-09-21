TAMPA (BLOOM) St. Petersburg and Tampa registered dietitian and licensed nutritionist, Wendy Wesley, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with a Tabbouleh recipe that fights inflammation.

“It’s not a recipe but a way of doing this every time you have the following ingredients on hand. The easy way to remember this is greens plus grains plus dressing”, said Wesley.

She shared some of her favorite ingredients with Bloom viewers:

2 parts greens (parsley, cilantro, basil, kale, collards or spinach)

1 part cooked grain (quinoa, farro, orzo, couscous)

Chopped onion and tomato (optional)

Oil and lemon

Salt and pepper

Great with crackers and hummus for an afternoon snack, on top of a baked potato or as a side salad with grilled meat.

Mix all the ingredients together and chill for 1 hour or longer.