Holistic Health & Business Coach, Sonia Magruder, joined Gayle Guyardo with the health benefits of organic tart organic cherry juice used in the “Sleepy Girl Mocktail” going viral on social media.

The three main ingredients in the drink are organic tart cherry juice, magnesium powder/liquid, and some healthy fizzy soda to top it off.

