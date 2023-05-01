Recovery plays a big part in staying healthy in the mind, body, and soul. Board-Certified Chiropractic Neurologist, Dr. Vasilios Nenos, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share the four R’s of recovery.

Four R’s of Recovery:

Replenish: hydration during and post-workout Refuel: protein and carb consumption Rebuild: pre and post-workout exercise routines and stretches Relax/Rest: sleep

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.