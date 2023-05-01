Healthcare and Life Sciences Expert James F. Jordan, author of “Innovation, Commercialization, and Start-Ups in Life Sciences” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about Artificial Intelligence in Medicine and the digital transformation of health along with the concerns over cyber security issues.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.