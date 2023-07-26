The CEO and General Dentist at Sana Dental Studio + Med Spa, Dr. Sana Yusuf, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss untreated gum disease and how it can lead to major health issues and permanent damage to your teeth. Yusuf shares why oral health is an integral part of your overall health.

For more information, call their office at 813-694-2278, visit SANADENTALSTUDIO.com or scan the QR code below. Mention BLOOM to receive free take home whitening.