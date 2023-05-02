Mandy Schulis, a Master Certified Coach and the Ceo of Mandy Schulis Coaching joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom for the syndicated show’s Rules of Love edition.

Schulis said “choosing to love all of your story is the first step.”

She went on to explain many women put loving themselves on hold. Maybe until they lose a certain amount of weight or get that promotion at work.

Schulis believes when you love yourself, you have a healthy sense of self-esteem and self-worth.

You recognize your strengths and weaknesses, and you accept them.

This, in turn, helps you to build healthy relationships with others, as you are less likely to rely on others for validation or to seek their approval.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.







