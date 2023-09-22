TAMPA (BLOOM) Creating meaningful moments with your child is of paramount importance for several reasons.

From bonding and attachment to building a strong emotional connection with your child, it is crucial for their development and well-being.

Teen life coach Desiree Panlilio joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how meaningful moments create a deep sense of connection, trust, and attachment between you and your child.

“We need to parent not coach. What I mean is that we need to be the biggest cheerleader for our teen and let the coach, well coach. After the game, we need to be the parent, that says, I loved watching you play and how hard you were working. We do not need to say, hey you should have passed the ball, or why didn’t you stop the goal. That is the coach’s job.”, said Panlilio.

She went on to say “If your teen had a bad game or forgot their lines in the school play, be empathetic, “I understand that losing is hard, those emotions are real.” Let the coach correct your teen, not the parent. This builds the relationship, builds trust and most importantly your teen will want you to come watch their game or play; as you are supporting not critiquing.”

Panlilio also said communication and trust, which can be earned by spending quality time together will provide parents the opportunities for open and effective relationship. It helps you understand your child’s thoughts, feelings, and experiences, and it encourages them to trust you and share their concerns or joys.