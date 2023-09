TAMPA (BLOOM) – Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Carlos Garcia, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the power of forgiveness.

National Forgiveness Day falls within the month of September, a movement to help people heal physically, mentally, and emotionally from betrayal. It’s important to forgive others and ourselves, learn to let go, and heal from past pain.