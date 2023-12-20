TAMPA (BLOOM) – There’s a major movement in this country towards concierge medicine as more people are putting their health and wellness in the forefront. Tampa Bay Total Wellness Age Management Specialist Tami Oberbroeckling, PA-C and Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Lindsey Carroll join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the benefits of concierge medicine. Concierge medicine provides personal one on one treatement with 24 hour access to your provider. Call Tampa Bay Total Wellness for more information and for pricing (813) 609-4150.